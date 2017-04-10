Gas prices in the Tri-States on the rise

With the Easter Holiday weekend approaching, gas prices have gone up once again.

In just one week, GasBuddy.com reports gas prices have jumped more than 8 cents a gallon in Illinois.

With gas prices are on the way up, drivers are taking notice.

"I don't like it," driver Jackie Grimsley said. "It's hard on people that live on a very limited income."

In the last week, GasBuddy.com reports the national average rose by 7 cents. GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said the Easter holiday has a small effect on prices, but the biggest factor is that there's not enough oil to go around.

"OPEC, in an effort to boost the price of oil, has cut back on how much oil it is producing," DeHaan said. "That indeed has worked thus far, and oil prices are quite a bit higher than last year, and that's what's keeping gas prices above their year-ago levels."

For some drivers, Easter travel looks a little different than normal this year because of the higher prices.

"I try not to drive so much unless I have to go somewhere, so yes," driver Terry Crim said.

Drivers said when gas is high, they start to cut back on other things.

"It would make a big difference in the stores, the restaurants, everywhere, if the gas prices would come down," Grimsley added. "People would have extra money to do what they need to do, what they wanted to do."

The upward trend in prices will likely continue. Summer gas is hitting the market according to gas buddy, which means a steady rise in prices.

"Gas prices will go up another 15 and 35 cents a gallon between today and Memorial Day weekend," DeHaan said.

But DeHaan there is good news as summer months approach.

"The good news is that majority of the summer gas prices will be somewhere in the mid $2 range in Quincy and the surrounding areas," DeHaan added.

No matter, the price, drivers said it's just something they have to deal with.

"You have to pay what they're asking for," Grimsley said. "That or walk."

