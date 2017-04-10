QMG acquires Keokuk medical facility - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QMG acquires Keokuk medical facility

Posted:
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Quincy Medical Group announced Monday it acquired Tri-State Medical Group in Keokuk.

Officials said the acquisition means the Keokuk facility will become a QMG affiliate. QMG said some of the current medical staff at the facility would be retained.

QMG officials said they're now focusing efforts on bringing more specialty resources to the area including urology, gynecology, and oncology services.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.