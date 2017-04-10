QMG acquires Keokuk medical facility

A special council meeting last week in Keokuk lasted three hours and city leaders say they got a lot of work done preparing for projects this year.More >>
Lee County residents will head to the polls next month to decide on a bond referendum that would move the health department to a new location.More >>
A community in Northeast Missouri is coming together trying to raise enough money this weekend to replace an old, rundown playground at a local school.More >>
Easter egg hunts aren't just for kids, man's best friend took a swing at it this Sunday.More >>
Sunday marks the start of Holy Week for many Christians and one local church held a special service to celebrate. Blessed Sacrament in Quincy held a Palm Sunday service celebrating Jesus' arrival into the city of Jerusalem.More >>
Children will be looking like angels Easter Sunday with help from the Salvation Army.More >>
Hundreds of kids enjoyed finding Easter eggs Saturday at the Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy. Parents could bring their kids out for a free Easter egg hunt along with a bounce house and a tour of a Quincy fire truck.More >>
First responders were called to a motorcycle crash on County Road 357, off of Highway 24 in West Quincy, Missouri Saturday afternoon.More >>
Fire crews battled an old school house fire in rural Adams County Saturday afternoon.More >>
Farmers may have seen a drop in their land values last year, but this year, values are staying steady so far.More >>
