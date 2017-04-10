Hawthorne Elementary having success with first-ever autism classroom

The classroom is called an autism classroom which works on communication and dependency skills.

One out of every 45 children are diagnosed with autism each year, according to a CDC survey.

That's why school officials in Keokuk created a new program, to meet a rising need in the community.

The goal is to improve student's communication skills and daily routines in the autism classroom, to make sure they are independent before heading to middle school.

Shannon Tackes has been helping Lee County students with autism for many years. Now, she's the leader of the only autism program in the Keokuk School District.

"Obviously the numbers are growing, so it warrants the need for a program like this," Tackes said.

Everyday, Ms. Tackes works with each student individually in communication and sensory training.

"Those are the two things that we work on in here," Tackes said. "I want them all to have some form of communication before they leave my classroom."

Principal Mike Marsden said the program is in its first year and the school has already seen results.

"So far it's been great," Marsden said. "You see Ms. Tackes does a good job of organizing her lessons and keeping them on task and engaged. They have had good growth so far. "

Marsden hopes this program expands district wide.

"This is the only building right now that has an autism specific program but having it extend to other buildings is a priority in the future," Marsden said.

Tackes said there are many students that can benefit from this program and her staff is working to identify the student's needs as early as possible.

"There is definitely a need," Tackes said. "We continue to have students on the spectrum at the pre-school level so they will be coming my way in the future."

Students in this program stay until fourth grade, then they will go to general education classes at George Washington Elementary School.

However, the district hopes to have a program in place by the time these students make the necessary jump.