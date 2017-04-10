City of Keokuk working on ordinance to protect buildings

Road Closed and crews working to tear down old "Palace" and Elks Lodge on 6th and Blondeau.

The city of Keokuk is considering a new zoning ordinance to help preserve old buildings.



At last week's council meeting, the city talked about creating an ordinance that would have businesses pay the city for regular inspection and maintenance.

The goal is to help the city fight against the recent problem of acquiring rundown buildings and tearing them down.

"If they go along and proceed to consent order in court and we could take the property through judgment in court," Mayor Tom Marion said. "Then we can start doing things and the time doesn't continue, and continue, with the building and the condition that it's in."

Marion said a judge will make a ruling about what will happen to the old Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street in the next few days.

He said it's a top priority to demolish that building because it's been a safety hazard.

As far as the ordinance, officials say they're still in the discussion phase.