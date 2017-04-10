Local students learn the duties of a K-9 unit

An early Monday morning fire at Buckhorn Rubber Plant in Hannibal was ruled accidental in nature, according to Hannibal fire investigators.More >>
Quincy police arrested two teenagers they say are responsible for shooting out dozens of business, home, and car windows with a BB gun in recent weeks.
Local library officials stress the importance of reading during National Library Week.More >>
A special council meeting last week in Keokuk lasted three hours and city leaders say they got a lot of work done preparing for projects this year.More >>
Lee County residents will head to the polls next month to decide on a bond referendum that would move the health department to a new location.More >>
A community in Northeast Missouri is coming together trying to raise enough money this weekend to replace an old, rundown playground at a local school.More >>
Easter egg hunts aren't just for kids, man's best friend took a swing at it this Sunday.More >>
Sunday marks the start of Holy Week for many Christians and one local church held a special service to celebrate. Blessed Sacrament in Quincy held a Palm Sunday service celebrating Jesus' arrival into the city of Jerusalem.More >>
