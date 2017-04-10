Local students learn the duties of a K-9 unit

Monday, several Tri-State students got a first-hand look at what police K-9 units do every day.

Quincy University's Dog Days showed students from Jr. High to college how K-9 units are trained and what kind of skills they have.

Handlers from the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Quincy Police Department showed how dogs attack when commanded and how they are able to pick out certain scents.

Students said it was a great learning opportunity.

"I learned that the commands are actually in Dutch," QU freshman Mary Argana said. "Most of the dogs come from Europe, specifically Holland because they have pre-training there. I learned that they generally use Dutch or German or these different foreign languages. He was saying things I didn't understand."

Organizers said about 100 students attended the event.