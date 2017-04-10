Culver-Stockton's Bray sprints to record breaking weekend

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- In less than 36 seconds Culver-Stockton junior sprinter Paige Bray re-wrote her team's record books on Sunday at the L.D. Weldon Classic meet in Lamoni, Iowa.



Bray ran 11.88 in the 100 meter dash and 24.04 in the 200 meters, both school records.



"I just never really saw myself running under 12 (seconds) in the 100 (meters) and under 25 in the 200, Bray said.



"I was shocked at how fast I ran."



To the surprise of her coach, and Paige herself, the Illini West product didn't just break school records. Both her times were among the top five recorded times in the NAIA this season, earning her a spot in the national meet.



"It still hasn't hit me that I've run those times, yet," Bray admitted. "It was really hard to believe."



According to Culver-Stockton track and field coach Alan King, "I didn't see (her running) an 11.88 but I saw close to about 12. We'll take surprises any day."



With her ticket to the national meet already punched the trick for Bray becomes focusing on an even bigger goal, crossing the finish line first at nationals.



"Thinking about running at nationals and being in the top five of women runners in the nation is really what drives me," she said.



King added, "Anytime you go to nationals you have to believe it's within reach. Whether you're the last person at nationals or the first."



Just a junior, Bray still has time left on the Culver-Stockton track. And time is something no sprinter wastes.



Bray was awarded for her record-shattering weekend by being named Heart of America Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week in track and field.