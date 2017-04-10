Aldermen dig into Quincy's proposed budget

Look at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Many repairs are needed at the facility.

Quincy city leaders talked about the newly proposed city budget publicly for the first time Monday, and two big discussions came from that.

The council wanted to know just how the city would tackle just over $15 million in upgrades to the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte proposed using low interest loans from the EPA to pay for necessary repairs. Since the city's water rates are low, some aldermen asked if it would be better to raise the rate instead of using a loan.

Conte feels it's not necessary right now, but says fixing the plant will have immediate payback.

"The primary clarifiers, having those reduces your load 30 percent on the facility," Conte said. "That's a huge reduction in power. So I don't know the exact number, but that's another one that's going to reduce the operating expenses and have a pretty quick payback."

Another hot button topic, the widely discussed Quincy Turnaround Partnership Program or QTAP.

The police chief says two officers are needed to start the program but that's not currently in the proposed budget. Some alderman want to see a report on Peoria's Don't Shoot Program, which QTAP closely monitors. Others feel it should be added now.

"Stopping things before they get bad is not a bad thing," Alderman Paul Havermale said. "Proactive policing to me is the way to go. So if there's anything you need from me on this, you just let me know."

Mayor Kyle Moore did acknowledge funding could be shifted to get the QTAP program going if the council wants to do so.

Another budget hearing is planned for next week.