Quincy alderman stresses importance of shopping local

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Alderman Mike Farha discusses the sales tax report at Monday's council meeting.
City leaders listen to discussion on Quincy's sales tax report.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Concern over Quincy's sales tax revenue was a big talker at Monday's council meeting.

In the current fiscal year, Quincy generated just over $690,000 in sales tax, according to a new report. That's $130,000 less than last year.

Officials say it's a consistent problem with the rise in online sales. Alderman Mike Farha says residents don't understand what that means for city services.

"Don't get on the internet," Farha said. "If you can get something in Quincy, get it in Quincy. It's going to support you. The people in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, or wherever the hell they are, they're not paying purchase tax to support you."

Alderman Paul Havermale also said aldermen need to keep this in mind as they look at the city's newly proposed budget. A hearing on the proposed sales tax revenue for the new budget will take place next Monday.

