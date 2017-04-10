Emergency management officials preparing for flooding

Close look at the waves in the Mississippi River.

Spring weather is a good reminder that we could see more flooding soon.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency met with local officials Monday to discuss preparedness plans for flooding along the Mississippi River. Officials say while there aren't any major flooding chances forecasted now, they need to be prepared for anything.

They also say any rainfall north of the area could increase the risk for flooding, even if there's no rain locally.

"We watch those river forecasts and floods that occur up there, knowing that at some point in time that water's going to come down our way," Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said. "The question is, just how fast and how much."

Officials say it's important to know flooding doesn't just happen around river banks and they remind residents, if flooding occurs, do not drive through the water.