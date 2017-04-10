Keokuk community members voice support for Seay

Julian Seay has heard the rumblings and so has a group of his supporters. That is what prompted the Keokuk boys basketball coach and around 40 people on his behalf to attend Monday's school board meeting.



Seay has been under the impression a few parents have voiced concerns to the school board in regards to his leadership because his first two seasons with the Chiefs haven't been as successful as Seay hoped.



"I was a little caught off guard," Seay said. "I knew our record wasn't the best but building a program takes time."



Meanwhile, a week ago, his supporters started a Facebook page and a petition in hopes of retaining Seay. Monday night, those same community members made their voices heard.



"I feel like they heard us," said Deanna James, who spoke on Seay's behalf at the board meeting.



"I feel like getting more than 700 signatures just since Friday, in four days, and getting over 600 followers on our Facebook page gets the message across.

"That's five percent of the population of Keokuk. I think that speaks volumes. "



During the meeting Seay watched on as his supporters spoke in his defense in front of the school board.



"It's a humbling experience to hear people say such nice things," said Seay.



The board met in closed session following the meeting and as of 10:00p.m. Monday night, Seay had yet to hear anything concerning his future. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.