Monday's Area Scores - April 10

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Brendan Plate and Keokuk blanked Fort Madison 5-0 at Calvert Stadium. Brendan Plate and Keokuk blanked Fort Madison 5-0 at Calvert Stadium.

**High School Soccer**

(GIRLS)
Keokuk: 5
Fort Madison: 0
McKenna Tackes: 2 goals

Quincy High: 5
Rock Island: 0
Callie Lambert: Hat trick
Schay Mulherin: 3 assists

(BOYS)
Fort Madison: 0
Keokuk: 5


**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 4
Pittsfield: 2

Brown County: 7
Rushville/Industry: 10
Manny Garcia: 3-5, 4 RBI's

Payson: 11
West Hancock: 12
Will Fox: 4 RBI's

Triopia: 4
Macomb: 17
Korby Foxall/Ben Higgins/Jacob Burg: 3 RBI's each

Unity: 10
Palmyra: 12
-- 8 Innings
Jacob Kroeger: Walk-off 2-run HR

South Shelby: 5
Canton: 19

Knox County: 0
Scotland County: 3
Aaron Buford: CG 3-hitter, 12 K's

Van-Far: 18
Marion County: 5

Winfield: 9
Bowling Green: 8


**High School Softball**

QND: 15
Pittsfield: 2
Kristen Martin: WP (3-5, 2 RBI's)

Liberty: 1
Illini West: 7
Baylee Clampitt: 3 hits, 2 RBI's

West Hancock: 0
Payson: 12
-- 5 Innings
Cheyenne Burgess: No-hitter
Tabitha Maas: 3 RBI's

Unity: 14
Western: 4
-- 5 Innings
Jordan Howell: 3-run double

Brown County: 12
Southeastern: 0
-- 5 Innings
Kylie Moorman: 4 hits, 3 RBI's


**College Softball**

John Wood: 12
Carl Sandburg: 1
(Game 1)
Millie Moyer: 2 doubles

John Wood: 16
Carl Sandburg: 6
(Game 2)
Allison Phillips: 3-4

