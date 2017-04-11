Monday's Area Scores - April 10

**High School Soccer**
(GIRLS)
Keokuk: 5
Fort Madison: 0
McKenna Tackes: 2 goals
Quincy High: 5
Rock Island: 0
Callie Lambert: Hat trick
Schay Mulherin: 3 assists
(BOYS)
Fort Madison: 0
Keokuk: 5
**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 4
Pittsfield: 2
Brown County: 7
Rushville/Industry: 10
Manny Garcia: 3-5, 4 RBI's
Payson: 11
West Hancock: 12
Will Fox: 4 RBI's
Triopia: 4
Macomb: 17
Korby Foxall/Ben Higgins/Jacob Burg: 3 RBI's each
Unity: 10
Palmyra: 12
-- 8 Innings
Jacob Kroeger: Walk-off 2-run HR
South Shelby: 5
Canton: 19
Knox County: 0
Scotland County: 3
Aaron Buford: CG 3-hitter, 12 K's
Van-Far: 18
Marion County: 5
Winfield: 9
Bowling Green: 8
**High School Softball**
QND: 15
Pittsfield: 2
Kristen Martin: WP (3-5, 2 RBI's)
Liberty: 1
Illini West: 7
Baylee Clampitt: 3 hits, 2 RBI's
West Hancock: 0
Payson: 12
-- 5 Innings
Cheyenne Burgess: No-hitter
Tabitha Maas: 3 RBI's
Unity: 14
Western: 4
-- 5 Innings
Jordan Howell: 3-run double
Brown County: 12
Southeastern: 0
-- 5 Innings
Kylie Moorman: 4 hits, 3 RBI's
**College Softball**
John Wood: 12
Carl Sandburg: 1
(Game 1)
Millie Moyer: 2 doubles
John Wood: 16
Carl Sandburg: 6
(Game 2)
Allison Phillips: 3-4
