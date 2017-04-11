Local kids to play with one of the top brass bands in the world

A group of local kids will be playing a concert at the Kroc Center with one of the top brass bands in the world.

The kids practiced with Major Andy Miller of the Salvation Army Monday in anticipation of their concert with the Chicago Staff Brass band later this month.

Miller says the concert will be a great opportunity for the kids and their development.

"It will be exciting, not only for them, but also for this community and it's one of the many things the Salvation Army does," Miller said. "It's one of the things I do on a regular basis, is try to teach kids how to play, because we believe it's a great discipline, and we hope it helps them get into a better relationship with Jesus."

The concert is April 22nd and the kids will be performing an original song with the band. It's free, but they will be accepting donations to help give future kids similar opportunities.