Spring rains delay planting

First it was too dry, and now its too wet.

Back in March WGEM reported on how cooler, dryer temperatures had local farmers hold off on spring planting, now they face a different problem.

Brent Hoerr, a Marion County farmer, said that he's running a little bit behind schedule. He said all the rain the area received last week was good for growing grass and hay crops, but it was not great for farm row crops.

"We just need to wait for it to dry out the fields to be ready," he said. "Nothing has been planted so far this year, last year we had quite a bit of corn in the ground by this time"

Hoerr also said right now farmers need several dry days in a row. Ideally, he said he would like for it to be dry for three days after the crops are put in.