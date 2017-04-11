Orne returns to lead Lady Raiders basketball

A familiar name will once again be leading the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball program. Eric Orne has agreed to return as head coach of the Lady Raiders starting the 2017-18 season, according to a statement released Tuesday by QND Athletic Director Bill Connell.

"I am excited that Coach Orne is returning to lead the Lady Raiders," Connell said in the statement. "He brings years of experience to the team."

Last season the Lady Raiders went 8-16 in their one season under Andy Waggoner, who's contract was not renewed for next season. Orne previously coached the girls program for 14 seasons winning 363 games and leading QND to three state championships.

