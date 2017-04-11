Hannibal man arrested after fleeing crash with bicyclist

A Hannibal man has been arrested after getting involved in an accident with a bicyclist Monday evening, according to the Hannibal Police Department.

At 5:01 p.m. HPD responded to the scene of an accident where Dakota Kuntz, 24, of Hannibal crashed his vehicle with a male bicyclist, according to police.

Police said when officers arrived, Kuntz fled the scene in a vehicle. They said officers initiated a pursuit and the vehicle stopped a short time later.

Kuntz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, 2nd degree assault, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and other misdemeanor traffic violations, according to police.

Officials said Kuntz was transported to the Marion County Jail on a 24 hour hold and the bicyclist was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.