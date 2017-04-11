Man gets prison time in connection with shooting death

A Quincy man was sent to prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl last year, according to court records.More >>
A Hannibal man has been arrested after getting involved in an accident with a bicyclist Monday evening, according to the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
There were over a dozen incidents of criminal damage from BB guns Thursday night into Friday morning, according to police.More >>
Illinois State Police identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday east of Industry.More >>
The autopsy performed on an infant found dead Thursday in Macomb showed no signs of foul play, according to police.More >>
Marion County prosecutors have charged a man they say threatened the life of a family services investigator.More >>
A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for her role in robbing two Quincy convenience stores in October.
Charges were filed this week against a man authorities said was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Paris, Missouri, last year.More >>
A search warrant executed Tuesday at a Madison, Missouri, home netted around 30 pounds of weed, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.More >>
Authorities said a Vermont, Illinois, woman died in a McDonough County crash Thursday morning.More >>
