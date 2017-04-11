Man gets prison time in connection with shooting death

Daniel Roberts, Julie Roberts and Karen Torres (left to right)

A Quincy man was sent to prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl last year, according to court records.

Records show Shannon Combes pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a weapon by a felon. He was then sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Combes was arrested last May after the shooting death of Melina Torres.

Court documents stated family members were taking part in target practice when a 3 year old shot Torres, who died later at Blessing Hospital. It states Combes and Torres' uncle, Daniel Roberts, both had .22 rifles at the scene.

The court documents did not state whose gun was used in the fatal shooting.

Roberts, Julie Roberts and Melina's mother, Karen Torres, were each arrested in relation to the incident.

Daniel Roberts was sentenced in October to four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges. Julie Roberts pleaded guilty to a resisting arrest charge and is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Karen Torres is scheduled back in court next week.