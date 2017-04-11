Keokuk man arrested on drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk man arrested on drug charges

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Keokuk man was arrested over the weekend on multiple drug charges, according to police.

Lee County Narcotics Task Force Commander Jay Whitaker said Chad D. Sistern, 31, was arrested Sunday. Whitaker said he was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violation, possession with intent to deliver Valium, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Police said a search warrant was served and "items that support the charges were discovered."

Whitaker said the Keokuk Police Department and Lee County Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.

