Juvenile, Canton man arrested after Keokuk chase

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A juvenile and Canton, Missouri, man were arrested overnight after a short chase in Keokuk, according to Keokuk Asst. Police Chief Jay Whitaker.

Whitaker said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 14th and Main around 10:15 p.m. for a traffic violation. He said the driver then headed south on 14th Street at high speeds.

Police said after a short chase, the driver went off the roadway at the intersection of Hilton and Valley roads.

Whitaker said the driver ran away but was found in the area a few hours later.

Police said the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Moberly, Missouri. 

He said the driver was a 17 year old charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, leaving the scene of a traffic accident, failure to maintain control, eluding and numerous other traffic violations.  

Whitaker said a passenger in the SUV, identified as William G. Vahle, 22, also tried to run away from the vehicle but was caught. He said Vahle had an arrest warrant from Missouri for felony possession of controlled substance and an arrest warrant from Illinois for failure to appear (aggravated DUI).

