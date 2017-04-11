Palmyra School District saves $1.3 million by refinancing bond i - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra School District saves $1.3 million by refinancing bond issue

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Palmyra School District saved themselves just over $1.3- million in interest by refinancing a 2014 bond issue.

The $6-million dollar bond had an interest rate of 4.51 percent, the district was able to nearly cut that rate in half to 2.74 percent.  What that means for taxpayers is they will be saving $1.3-million in interest over the next 20 years. That will free up some of the money to either be able to pay off the bonds early or be able to propose a no tax increase bond issue.

"You're saving money, you are putting the district in a good financial position to upgrade or improve facilities in the future," said Eric Churchwell, Superintendent of Palmyra School District. "It's a win, win."

By refinancing the bond issue, the district will shorten the repayment schedule by two years

