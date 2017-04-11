Case of mumps reported at WIU Macomb campus

Quincy city leaders talked about the newly proposed city budget publicly for the first time Monday and two big discussions came from that.More >>
Spring weather is a good reminder that we could see more flooding soon.More >>
Concern over Quincy's sales tax revenue was a big talker at Monday's council meeting.More >>
Last week, voters approved an 8 million dollar borrowing plan for the Clark County R-1 School District.More >>
Monday, several Tri-State students got a first-hand look at what police K-9 units do every day. Quincy University's Dog Days showed students from Jr. High to college how K-9 units are trained and what kind of skills they have.More >>
School officials in Keokuk have created a new program after seeing a rising need in the community.More >>
The city of Keokuk is considering a new zoning ordinance to help preserve old buildings.More >>
With the Easter Holiday weekend approaching, gas prices have gone up once again. In just one week, GasBuddy.com reports gas prices have jumped more than 8 cents a gallon in Illinois.More >>
Quincy Medical Group announced Monday it has acquired Tri-State Medical Group in Keokuk.More >>
