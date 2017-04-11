Case of mumps reported at WIU Macomb campus

Western Illinois University reported Tuesday that a case of mumps was confirmed at the Macomb campus.

According to a news release, WIU stated the student was examined last week because of symptoms. WIU said the student was returned home for a five-day isolation period, which is required.

Beu Health Center Director John Smith said this was the first case of mumps on the WIU campus.

Smith said anyone with mumps symptoms should isolate themselves and call the health center at 309-298-1888.

"Please do not come directly to the health center without calling," Smith said. "If you have mumps symptoms we need to take precautions during your visit so that we do not infect other patients using the health center."

WIU said students diagnosed with mumps are encouraged to return home, but the university has quarantine facilities available if needed.

WIU officials are encouraging the campus community to take the following precautions:

Make sure your MMR vaccine is up-to-date

Wash your hands well and often with soap and water

Do not share eating utensils and beverages with others

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Clean frequently touched surfaces with soap and water

Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick

"If you are unsure if you received two doses of the MMR vaccine, get vaccinated," Smith said. "Students who have not received the required doses have been contacted."

Smith said people who have had the mumps virus are immune and an additional vaccination is not necessary.

Initial symptoms of mumps include:

Muscle aches

Loss of appetite

Generalized discomfort

Headache

Low-grade fever

WIU said symptoms can progress to the following:

Swelling in one or both of the salivary glands in front of the ears

Pain/tenderness along the jaw

Swelling / pain in testicles in males (post-puberty); lower abdominal pain from swelling of ovaries in females who have reached puberty (< 20% of cases)

The release stated students can check immunization records online at the Beu Health Center. Students can receive an MMR vaccination by contacting Student Health Services at 309-298-1888.

WIU said faculty and staff contact should contact their healthcare provider.

"Please help each other remain healthy by following these good health practices," Smith said.