Career fair and resource event helps veterans

Information on different military branches was available for the public

It's not always easy for veterans to transition back to the workforce, but Tuesday, they had some help.

A job fair and veterans resource event held at the Admiral Coontz Recreational Center in Hannibal allowed vets to learn about benefits and apply for jobs. Veterans employment representatives were on the scene to help vets brush up on interview skills and go over their resumes.

There were over 40 different employers at the event and on-the-spot interviews were given. This event helped vets take their military skills and and match them with civilian jobs.

"The biggest obstacle our veterans need to overcome as they transition out of the military or as they are going back and they have been out of the military for awhile is really understanding what our civilian human resources need," said Justin Hirniak veterans employment representative.

The event was also open for the general public. If you missed the event you can still find job information and resources online.