Portion of 12th Street to close for repairs

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A portion of 12th Street in Quincy will be closed Wednesday for street repairs, according to the city.

The street will be closed between Maple to Locust from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic.

Drivers were asked to use a different route, if possible.

