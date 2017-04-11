Local antiques shipped to Japan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local antiques shipped to Japan

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Local antique and auction house is shipping American antiques overseas.

Antique buyers from Japan came to The Grainery in Payson, Illinois Tuesday to pick up over 1,000 vintage items. The Grainery's owner Chuck McNett said they buy items from auctions and estate sales for their buyers, usually around the area. But, McNett said they have a buyer from Japan because of the demand for different antiques in the country.

"You know what's really neat is re-purposing and how much some of the Japanese people really like to have vintage American items. They decorate, they'll either use in their garden or use in their house or they'll repaint or re-purpose."

McNett said the shipment is expected to arrive in Japan in about 2 months.
 

