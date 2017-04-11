Emergency sewer line replacement in Pike County

Good news for building owners in Pittsfield, Illinois, who have been dealing with sewer back-ups. The City has started work to fix the ongoing problem, which is right in the heart of town.

Crews started tearing up the old sewer line between Madison and Monroe streets just south of the downtown square.

Local business owner Jane Ann Petty who operates the Free Press Coffee House and Watson Hotel said they've had several issues.

"Backing up of some of the sewer lines, which we do own some properties here on the square as well, rental and commercial," Petty said. "In some of the heavy rains we had some back up issues."

Mayor John Hayden said they found more problems when they were using a camera to look at a problem they already knew about years earlier.

"We were in there because another utility had drilled right through our main sewer line so we were wanting to dig that up and get it fixed," Hayden said.

Now the city is trying to fix the problem before the issues get bigger.

"Once they went through there with the camera they could see it was bad enough that we could start getting some breaking off, flaking off, hopefully not caving in," Hayden added. "Then we would of created a problem for everybody."

But Hayden said they aren't too concerned about this happening throughout the city.

"We just did a $3-million upgrade on the waste water system," Hayden said. "It was a pretty good overhaul on the whole system."

The city also plans to repave and smooth out the alley for better parking. For Petty, she's happy to see improvements coming to the downtown.

"We're always just happy to see improvements here in Pike County," Petty said.

Hayden said the project will cost just over $141,000, which will come out of the city's waste water reserve funds. But, he said they are working with the utility company to figure out if the city will have to pay the whole cost of the project.



Hayden expects the project to be complete in the next two weeks.