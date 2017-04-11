Park board seat may not be filled for a few months

There is going to be a vacant seat on the Quincy Park District board, and it may not be filled for a few months, according to board president John Frankenhoff.

Frankenhoff said Tom Ernst plans to resign from the park board Wednesday night during the Park Board meeting to take a seat on the Quincy City Council.

Frankenhoff said the new board will make the decision on how to fill the seat, but they won't be sworn in until next month.

The new board members may not address the open seat during their first meeting, which means it may be several months before the seat is filled, according to Frankenhoff,