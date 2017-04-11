Preschool program coming to Central Lee School District

One of the classrooms looking to expand in Central Lee.

A free preschool program is coming to a rural school district for the first time in Southeast Iowa.

80 preschool students will pack classrooms at Central Lee Elementary starting next year.

The goal is to provide a free program for families so their children can have a smooth transition inside the building.

Central Lee is one of nine Iowa public schools that doesn't have voluntary preschool.

But that's all about to change next year.

"It's an opportunity for us to get to know our students earlier, know their needs, know their strengths, so they can reach their best of their potential," Principal Heather Fuger said.

Currently there are two preschool centers in Donnellson. But, they're running out of room.

"Montrose and Argyle do not have that opportunity for students in that area and so really as a support of the community," Fuger said. "It's time to have that program in this district."

Superintendent Andy Crozier says the program will serve 80 students, with a morning and afternoon session.

He says the facility upgrades will be paid with the sales tax funds, while the program will have to be paid out of the district's pocket the first year.

"We have a decent size balance to afford to do that and take the risk," Crozier said. "Beyond that in year two, we will receive $3,300 from the state of Iowa for each student."

The goal is to provide early childhood education opportunities so students can get used to learning in the building.

"When they come into kindergarten, they will be ready to learn on day one and that will provide them with the foundation to be successful at all the other grade levels they will experience at Central Lee," Crozier said.

Open registration will be in the elementary school on April 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be no school that day which will make it easy for you to enroll your children.