Library project near completion in Donnellson

New library building on Main Street.
List of companies that have helped build the building.
Sheet rocking along with heating and cooling systems being put in at new building.
Crews working to get the building finished by the summer.
DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Construction crews in Donnellson are almost done building the city's new library. 

Last month, workers say they finished siding and roofing the outside of the building on Main Street.

Now, they are working on the inside by putting up sheet rock and installing  heating and cooling systems. 

Library officials think the project could be complete by the summer. 

The project broke ground last September. 

