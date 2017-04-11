Back in the Game: Orne returns to lead QND girls basketball

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Eric Orne never completely shut the door on his high school girls basketball coaching career.



If the right situation presented itself, and he could work it out personally, Orne would be open to a return.



It just so happens that exact scenario fell into his lap following the recent decision not to renew Andy Waggoner's contract as Quincy Notre Dame head coach.



Orne informed the QND administration he would be open to a third stint with the Lady Raiders and a re-energized Orne was officially given that opportunity Tuesday morning.



"I am looking forward to the challenges. But it is a process that myself and the (players) have to go through. (After) meeting with them (Tuesday) morning I'm enthusiastic that we can take a step forward," Orne said.



"Two of the three years that I've been off have been refreshing. I was burnt out both times when I left. I said last time it was going to be one year because of the situation in the boys program. We're looking at this one day at a time right now and that's all we can do."



Orne watched from afar as this season's team finished with a single-digit win total for the first time since 1989, but they did upset state-ranked Central-Southeastern at the end of the regular season, and won a regional game.



He hopes to build off that with a fresh outlook.



"Those years that we had some great (success) was full-go 24/7 Lady Raider basketball. I've learned that you've got to take a step back and view everything," Orne added.



"It's been good for me. You have to have good balance in life, with your personal and coaching life."



Orne won 363 games and three consecutive state championships during a 14-year run from 2000-14. He then stepped down, and after turmoil hit the boys program, Orne returned to lead the Lady Raiders to 20 wins in 2015-16 before resigning for the second time.



He inherits a roster that returns every single player next season.