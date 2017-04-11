Highland's Ellison accepts new roles at Scotland County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Highland's Ellison accepts new roles at Scotland County

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Highland girls basketball coach Kyle Ellison is stepping down for a new opportunity at Scotland County. Highland girls basketball coach Kyle Ellison is stepping down for a new opportunity at Scotland County.

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Highland is in the market for a new girls basketball coach.

Kyle Ellison is leaving after the school year for new roles at Scotland County.

Ellison spent the last four years with the Lady Cougars and had a record of 51-53, including an 11-14 mark this past season.

He's accepted a teaching position, and assistant coaching roles with the football and boys basketball programs, at Scotland County.

