Highland's Ellison accepts new roles at Scotland County

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Highland is in the market for a new girls basketball coach.



Kyle Ellison is leaving after the school year for new roles at Scotland County.



Ellison spent the last four years with the Lady Cougars and had a record of 51-53, including an 11-14 mark this past season.



He's accepted a teaching position, and assistant coaching roles with the football and boys basketball programs, at Scotland County.