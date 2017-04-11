Major Quincy street projects approved by city council

Spruce Street between 12th and 15th saw a sewer replacement project last fall.

Quincy aldermen approved two projects totaling more than $1-million for pipe and street replacements.

City council approved $577,788.99 for a water main and street replacement project on Spruce Street between 12th to 15th. They also approved $620,729.33 for a sanitary sewer water main and street replacement project on Aldo Boulevard between 21st and 23rd.

Residents along Spruce Street had to deal with the stretch of road being closed last fall for a sewer replacement. Wayne Holder said he didn't know if the street would see any more work after the project.

"I thought this was it," Holder said. "This was all we're getting? I knew something, something had to be going on."

Officials say there was a reason for waiting.

"The sewer is usually deeper," Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said. "There's more chance for settlement. We like to let that go over a wintertime with multiple freeze and thaws which will help compact that soil."

As the city goes to replace the water main as well as the entire street, Conte says they try to do these at the same time because it saves a lot of money.

"If you were to put down the surface and then have the water main break, then you have to destroy the surface," Conte added. "You've just wasted that entire money."

A move residents believe is better than patching problems.

"It's costing a lot of money to do that," Holder said. "If you do it just one good time, we don't have to worry about it anymore."

Aldo Boulevard from 21st to 23rd street will also get a sewer water main and street replacement.

"We're going to tear the surface off and get down to a solid base and rebuild the street from there," Conte explained.

Holder says he isn't looking forward to the construction, but ready for the end result.

"Just to have the block back the way it was with a nice and smooth road," Holder added.