Quincy Public Library concerned about rising expenses

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Library officials say they don't need to cut services just yet, but it could happen in the future. That's what Executive Director Nancy Dolan told Quincy aldermen during Monday's budget hearing.

The library's budget shows expenses are higher than revenues. They will use reserves to make up the difference.

It's been a problem for several years, Dolan says, and a big reason is inflation. 

"We did have to cut some hours then," Dolan said. "We don't want to cut more. It's an inconvenience to the community to not be open when they need us. We feel like we are as lean as we can be, as far as what we're spending for materials, staffing and for everything we do."

Dolan also says the library may look at expanding kiosk services like the one at the County Market at 48th and Broadway. She says the kiosk is being used everyday.

