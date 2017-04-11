QPS board approves Baldwin plans

The Baldwin School designs were approved by the board on Tuesday.

The Quincy Public School Board approved the schematic designs for the new Baldwin elementary school on Tuesday.

The district will be sending out bids for asbestos removal and partial demolition separately.

Also, a few changes in the estimates by Architechnics made a roughly $170,000 difference in price.

Board member Mike Troup said that after meeting multiple times with the designers, the district has felt better about the plan.

"It really didn't change any of the design on the building so we didn't have to go through that." Troup said. "But in just the sequence on how they're going to bid things, I think we've got a lot more flexibility."

Troup added that that the district still plans to work on asbestos removal and partial demolition of Baldwin this summer.

The sale of part of the 48th and Columbus Street also took place at the board office on Tuesday.

Patty McNay was the lone bidder at $100,000, and the board approved the sale.

Superintendent Roy Webb said that with the sale of the land, the district will be able to put all of its focus on the building projects.

"We have our five pieces of land." Webb said. "And so we're really concentrating on the building. You know in about five or six months, we'll have all six projects going on."

Webb also said that the district plans to use the money on building costs.

The district also revealed some of the plans for the upcoming elementary schools.

The new schools will have one principal, four classrooms per grade level with a neighborhood design, and two to four special education classrooms.