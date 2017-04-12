Torch Run stops in the Tri-States

The Show-Me State Games stopped in Hannibal on Tuesday to promote its upcoming competition.



The Torch Run is a traveling ceremony that promotes the Olympic style athletic competition all around Missouri. The Show-Me State games are the largest of their kind in the nation.



Although Tuesday's runners were all kids, the games are designed for all ages.



"I think the message of family, fun and fitness crosses all ages and that's really important to all of us. We really want to encourage anyone at any age to get out and get active," said Anna Hargis with the Show-Me State Games Torch Run Team.



The games will take place in Columbia, Missouri on June 16-18, July 21-23 and July 28-30.