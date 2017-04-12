Torch Run stops in the Tri-States - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Torch Run stops in the Tri-States

Posted:
Officials light an Olympic-style torch as the Torch Run stops in Hannibal to promote the Show-Me-State games. Officials light an Olympic-style torch as the Torch Run stops in Hannibal to promote the Show-Me-State games.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Show-Me State Games stopped in Hannibal on Tuesday to promote its upcoming competition.

The Torch Run is a traveling ceremony that promotes the Olympic style athletic competition all around Missouri. The Show-Me State games are the largest of their kind in the nation. 

Although Tuesday's runners were all kids, the games are designed for all ages.

"I think the message of family, fun and fitness crosses all ages and that's really important to all of us. We really want to encourage anyone at any age to get out and get active," said Anna Hargis with the Show-Me State Games Torch Run Team.

The games will take place in Columbia, Missouri on June 16-18, July 21-23 and July 28-30.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.