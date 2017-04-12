Tuesday's Area Scores - April 11

**High School Baseball**
Palmyra: 5
Clark County: 3
Panthers: hand Indians first loss
Hannibal: 8
Kirksville: 4
Chandler Moffitt: 2 hits, 2 RBI's
Brashear: 0
Canton: 14
Drake Serbin: WP, Grand slam
Scotland County: 17
North Shelby: 0
Justin McKee: CG 3-hitter
Aaron Buford: 5-5
Bowling Green: 2
Montgomery County: 9
Macomb: 4
Central: 12
Lane Marlow: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI's
West Hancock: 10
Unity: 0
Dart Todd: CG 2-hitter
Pittsfield: 12
Southeastern: 5
Korbyn Personett: 4-4, 5 RBI's
Monmouth-Roseville: 3
Illini West: 2
Kennedy Gooding: HR
Rushville/Industry: 8
Beardstown: 5
-- 11 Innings
Alex Kettering: 3 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 3
Brown County: 6
Tanner Sussenbach: WP, 7 K's (2-3, 3 RBI's)
**High School Softball**
Quincy High: 12
Payson: 2
Hannah Fuglaar: 2-3, HR, 4 RBI's
Macomb: 0
Central: 9
Jacey Nall: CG, 19 K's
Monmouth-Roseville: 0
Illini West: 15
Hanna Spiekermeier: 4 hits, 2 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 1
Brown County: 8
Alissa Hodge: 3 RBI's
Unity: 15
Rushville/Industry: 1
Addison Miller: WP (3-run HR)
Farmington: 7
Beardstown: 6
-- 10 Innings
**High School Track and Field**
(Jerry Ball Relays)
-- GIRLS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Monroe City: 128.5
2) Clark County: 112.5
3) Bowling Green: 102.5
4) Palmyra: 79
5) Central: 74
-- Multiple Event Winners
Lauren Glick (Central): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump
Zakila Wiskirchen (Central): 100M/200M
Anaiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus
-- BOYS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Monroe City: 154
2) Bowling Green: 92.5
3) Palmyra: 89.5
4) Knox County: 83
5) Highland: 63
-- Multiple Event Winner
Cory Miller (Unity): 1600M/3200M
(Pen City Relays, GIRLS)
-- Team Results (Class A)
1) Mount Pleasant: 144
5) Keokuk: 67
6) Fort Madison: 58
-- Team Results (Class B)
1) Mediapolis: 140
2) Central Lee: 110
8) Illini West: 24
**High School Soccer**
-- GIRLS
Helias: 6
Hannibal: 0
Keokuk: 4
West Liberty: 2
Skyler Johnston: goal, assist
-- BOYS
Iowa Mennonite: 4
Holy Trinity: 1
Adam Rauenbuehler: goal
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Hannibal (345) finished 2nd at Moberly Invitational, lost on third tie-breaker
Top Pirate Individual: Trevor Watson, 74
1) Palmyra: 148
2) South Shelby 243
(Medalist) Palmyra's Noah Wilson: 35
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 1
Iowa: 4
Deion Thompson: 3-3, run
Leathernecks: (9-21)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Missouri Valley: 7
(Game 1)
Seth Brown: RBI
Hannibal-LaGrange: 10
Missouri Valley: 3
(Game 2)
Antonio Cesin: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Trojans: (6-33)
QU JV: 9
John Wood: 2
(Game 1)
QU JV: 10
John Wood: 7
(Game 2)
Trail Blazers: (10-14)
**College Softball**
Western Illinois: 2
Missouri: 10
(Game 1)
Western Illinois: 5
Missouri: 6
(Game 2)
Leathernecks: (16-23)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 7
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 1)
McKenzie Marshall: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Culver-Stockton: 8
(Game 2)
Kirsten Burris: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Lady Trojans: (16-16)
Lady Wildcats: (17-15)
