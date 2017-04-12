Tuesday's Area Scores - April 11 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - April 11

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Palmyra dealt Clark County its first loss of the season with a win on the road. Palmyra dealt Clark County its first loss of the season with a win on the road.

**High School Baseball**

Palmyra: 5
Clark County: 3
Panthers: hand Indians first loss

Hannibal: 8
Kirksville: 4
Chandler Moffitt: 2 hits, 2 RBI's

Brashear: 0
Canton: 14
Drake Serbin: WP, Grand slam

Scotland County: 17
North Shelby: 0
Justin McKee: CG 3-hitter
Aaron Buford: 5-5

Bowling Green: 2
Montgomery County: 9

Macomb: 4
Central: 12
Lane Marlow: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI's

West Hancock: 10
Unity: 0
Dart Todd: CG 2-hitter

Pittsfield: 12
Southeastern: 5
Korbyn Personett: 4-4, 5 RBI's

Monmouth-Roseville: 3
Illini West: 2
Kennedy Gooding: HR

Rushville/Industry: 8
Beardstown: 5
-- 11 Innings
Alex Kettering: 3 RBI's

Griggsville-Perry: 3
Brown County: 6
Tanner Sussenbach: WP, 7 K's (2-3, 3 RBI's)


**High School Softball**

Quincy High: 12
Payson: 2
Hannah Fuglaar: 2-3, HR, 4 RBI's

Macomb: 0
Central: 9
Jacey Nall: CG, 19 K's

Monmouth-Roseville: 0
Illini West: 15
Hanna Spiekermeier: 4 hits, 2 RBI's

Griggsville-Perry: 1
Brown County: 8
Alissa Hodge: 3 RBI's

Unity: 15
Rushville/Industry: 1
Addison Miller: WP (3-run HR)

Farmington: 7
Beardstown: 6
-- 10 Innings


**High School Track and Field**

(Jerry Ball Relays)
-- GIRLS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Monroe City: 128.5
2) Clark County: 112.5
3) Bowling Green: 102.5
4) Palmyra: 79
5) Central: 74

-- Multiple Event Winners
Lauren Glick (Central): 300M Hurdles/Long Jump
Zakila Wiskirchen (Central): 100M/200M
Anaiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus

-- BOYS Team Results (Top 5 Listed)
1) Monroe City: 154
2) Bowling Green: 92.5
3) Palmyra: 89.5
4) Knox County: 83
5) Highland: 63

-- Multiple Event Winner
Cory Miller (Unity): 1600M/3200M

(Pen City Relays, GIRLS)
-- Team Results (Class A)
1) Mount Pleasant: 144
5) Keokuk: 67
6) Fort Madison: 58

-- Team Results (Class B)
1) Mediapolis: 140
2) Central Lee: 110
8) Illini West: 24


**High School Soccer**

-- GIRLS
Helias: 6
Hannibal: 0

Keokuk: 4
West Liberty: 2
Skyler Johnston: goal, assist

-- BOYS
Iowa Mennonite: 4
Holy Trinity: 1
Adam Rauenbuehler: goal


**High School Golf, Boys**

-- Hannibal (345) finished 2nd at Moberly Invitational, lost on third tie-breaker
Top Pirate Individual: Trevor Watson, 74

1) Palmyra: 148
2) South Shelby 243
(Medalist) Palmyra's Noah Wilson: 35


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 1
Iowa: 4
Deion Thompson: 3-3, run
Leathernecks: (9-21)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Missouri Valley: 7
(Game 1)
Seth Brown: RBI

Hannibal-LaGrange: 10
Missouri Valley: 3
(Game 2)
Antonio Cesin: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Trojans: (6-33)

QU JV: 9
John Wood: 2
(Game 1)

QU JV: 10
John Wood: 7
(Game 2)
Trail Blazers: (10-14)


**College Softball**

Western Illinois: 2
Missouri: 10
(Game 1)

Western Illinois: 5
Missouri: 6
(Game 2)
Leathernecks: (16-23)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 7
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 1)
McKenzie Marshall: 2-4, 3 RBI's

Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Culver-Stockton: 8
(Game 2)
Kirsten Burris: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Lady Trojans: (16-16)
Lady Wildcats: (17-15)

