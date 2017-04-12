QND alum Gengenbacher earns spot on U.S. National Collegiate Tea - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND alum Gengenbacher earns spot on U.S. National Collegiate Team

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
(WGEM) -- For the second straight summer University of San Diego setter, and former Quincy Notre Dame star, Kristen Gengenbacher will be busy representing her country.

Gengenbacher was one of only two setters named to the U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team that will compete in Europe in July.

The team will train and play matches against other national squads in Slovenia before heading to Croatia for the 13th annual European Global Challenge from July 11-14.

Gengenbacher was one of 11 players selected following tryouts at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs in March.

