Experts warn of buggy spring season ahead

Palmyra School District saved themselves just over 1.3 million dollars in interest by refinancing a 2014 bond issue. The 6 million dollar bond had an interest rate of 4.51, the district was able to nearly cut that rate in half to 2.74 What this means for taxpayers is they will be saving 1.3 million dollars in interest over the next 20 years.More >>
A job fair and veterans resource event held at the Admiral Coontz Rec center in Hannibal allowed vets to learn about benefits and apply to jobs. Veterans employment representatives were on the scene to help vets brush up on interview skills and go over their resumes.More >>
A Local antique and auction house is shipping American antiques overseas. Antique buyers from Japan came to The Grainery in Payson, Illinois Tuesday to pick up over 1,000 vintage items.More >>
Good news for building owners in Pittsfield, Illinois, who have been dealing with sewer back-ups. The City has started work to fix the ongoing problem, which is right in the heart of town.More >>
Construction crews in Donnellson are almost done building the city's new library.More >>
A free preschool program is coming to a rural school district for the first time in Southeast Iowa.More >>
There is going to be a vacant seat on the Quincy Park District board, and it may not be filled for a few months, according to board president John Frankenhoff.More >>
A portion of 12th Street in Quincy will be closed Wednesday for street repairs, according to the city.More >>
The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.More >>
Western Illinois University reported Tuesday that a case of mumps was confirmed at the Macomb campus.More >>
