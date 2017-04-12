Experts warn of buggy spring season ahead

A warm winter may mean we are in for a buggy spring and summer season ahead.



The warmer winter allowed more insects to survive, explained Dave Hirner with Reliable Pest Solutions in Hannibal. He has seen a spike in a wide array of bug populations this year including ants, mosquitoes, termites, and spiders.

Hirner recommended to focus on the most harmful bugs.

"This time of year what we pay particular attention to are those that can either damage your property or damage your person," he said. "Obviously mosquitoes and ticks are those types of insects that can over winter in higher numbers during warmer winters."

Hirner also shared advice for homeowners.

"The better you can maintain your property, the better you can keep brush from coming into contact with the surfaces, the better you can keep trees from hanging over the top of your house or coming into contact with your house- those type of things provide natural gateways into your home," he said.

Hirner added that if you are experiencing a bug problem, you should contact a pest control professional.