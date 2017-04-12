Gov. Rauner discusses job growth in Quincy

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner stopped at Titan Wheel in Quincy on Wednesday morning as part of his tour across the state.

Keeping jobs and companies like Titan Wheel in the state of Illinois was a big part of the governor's message. He said Illinois is last in job growth among its neighboring states.

Rauner also talked about his "Turnaround Agenda", which is his multi-layered approach to improving the state's economic growth. He said when it comes to core issues on this agenda, he is open to compromise with Democrats if it means progress.

"There is nothing in what I'm recommending that has to be there," Rauner said. "If they refuse to do term limits, OK. Take it out. If they refuse to do a property tax freeze, OK. Take it out. But let's be clear. We have to have a package together that allows companies to have confidence to come."

The governor received some criticism Wednesday from opposition groups about his fly-around tour of the state. Jake Lewis, with Illinois Working Together, released a statement saying: