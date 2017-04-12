Reimbursement coming for washed out Marion Co. bridge

The bridge on CR 117 that was washed out in 2015. (File Photo)

Marion County officials said the county will be reimbursed thousands of dollars for a bridge that washed out in 2015.

County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said the bridge, located on County Road 117, was destroyed in July of 2015 because of flooding. He said the bridge was never replaced.

Bode said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the county $83,422, but FEMA will allow the county to use the money for another project. He said it'll be used for the Wenneker Bridge on County Road 104.

Bode said the reason for reappropriating those funds was because the CR 117 bridge didn't get a lot of use.

According to Bode, they have until Nov. 30 to complete the new bridge on CR 104. He said the funds will come in once that project is completed.