Local school trains students for active shooter situation

Just days after the San Bernardino shooting that left three dead and one critically injured, Liberty School District held an active shooter training drill.

Gun shots are a sound you never want to hear at a school, but it's happening far too often. A drill Tuesday at the school helped show students, faculty, and police what it's really like if there was an active shooter on campus.

The real-life simulation had deputies pose as active shooters while another team took down the gunman. The active shooter drill had been planned months ahead of time, but students said the dangers felt even more real due to last weeks shootings in California.

"You realize that it does actually happen and that it's something that you need to be prepared for," student Katlyn Roberts said.

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said there's three things you should remember if there was an active shooter at school: hide, run and fight.

"If you can run - the best situation is run," VonderHaar said. "Get away from where the dangers at. If you can't get away, hide. Make yourself as invisible as possible."

"Worst case scenario: if you are locked in the classroom and the bad guy comes in, be prepared to fight," VonderHaar added.

Kaitlyn Roberts, a senior at Liberty, said while it's just training, it gives students a reality check.

"I think that made all of us in the high school take this a little bit more serious and realize that it could happen here and that we need to be prepared for it," Roberts said.

The drill is not only for students, but for administration and law enforcement as well.

"You hope it never happens, but in case it does, you want to make sure your staff and kids are prepared for it," principal Justin Edgar said.

The school also practiced a lockdown drill . After the drill, students were taken to the gym for a Q & A with officers.