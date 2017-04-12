Illinois Army National Guard visits local students

Figuring out what to do after high school can often be challenging, that's why the Illinois Army National Guard came to Liberty High School to talk to students about some of their options.

National Guard recruiters took students through a boot camp challenge-- an obstacle course that included jumping, climbing and running. The idea was to give students an idea of what it's like to be a soldier. One student said this boot camp was helpful because she plans on joining the military in the future.

"I would plan on using these obstacles in the future and to do different training at home so I can hopefully become better and more adaptive to the environment I will be in in the future," said Whitney Parkhill.

Students also were able to get information about benefits such as scholarships.