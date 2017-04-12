LaHarpe boil order frustrating residents, business owners

Big headaches for residents and businesses in a small Hancock county town as they deal with a boil order that lasted five days.

LaHarpe, Illinois, is home to 1,400 people and has been under a boil order since Saturday. The city's water plant on the north side of town is the main cause of the problem. Crews found sludge building up in the pumps and shut the plant down on Saturday.

Residents and businesses are frustrated with how long it's taking to fix the problem.

"We're having to spend a lot of time boiling the water and wash dishes, and we're not supposed to take showers, so it's very frustrating," resident Lacie Thompson said.

School has been shut down for the last two days and restaurants have been closed.

Rebecca Quivey, owner of the Country Cafe downtown, said it's cost her and her employees money.

"I have employees that depend on their paycheck and live paycheck to paycheck," Quivey said. "With them missing out what looks like going to be at least a week, it's huge for them also."

Mayor Ryan Kienast said this all started when they found a build up of sludge in the water plant north of town.

"They found that the turbidity was really high and some of the numbers weren't jiving on other stuff so they called the EPA and issued a boil order," Kienast said.

They tested the city's downtown plant Wednesday to make sure it can handle the load. Samples were sent to Peoria to determine if the water is clean enough for residents to use. Kienast said even if those tests are approved, the north plant will stay shut down until it can be fixed.

"Till the EPA says we can turn it back on and we get our engineers in here and make sure that everything's safe and we have good quality water coming out of it," Kienast said

Residents are also frustrated with politics between the mayor and the former water superintendent who was let go in late march, but no matter what, residents and business owners said it shouldn't have gone this far.

"The politics all need to get set aside and we've got to do what's best for the community," Quivey added.

The downtown plant is providing water for the whole city. Kienast said he expects engineers to come sometime this week to inspect the north plant and get it back up and running as soon as possible. They are also planning to use Dallas City's rural water line as an emergency back up.

