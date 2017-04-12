Man enters plea in connection with FM stabbing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man enters plea in connection with FM stabbing

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of two men at a bar last year, according to court records.

Court records show John Huss pleaded guilty to two counts of assault while displaying a weapon.

Police said Huss stabbed two men at the Kinnick South bar last November.

Huss is scheduled for sentencing Thursday.

