Local law enforcement and residents react to texting and driving bill

Deputies on the side of the roadway making sure it is safe for drivers.

Texting and driving has been a big issue in southeast Iowa and the state now has a proposal on the governor's desk that aims to change people's habits on the roads.

Right now texting and driving is a secondary violation, meaning police can't pull you over unless you do something else like speed or forget a turn signal.

Now there's a push to allow law enforcement to pull you over if they see you using a phone behind the wheel.

Most of the car crashes in Lee County over the past few years were because of distracted driving.

"That's what happened," Sheriff Stacy Weber said. "Someone was texting and driving or taking a phone call or trying to set a hands free device while they are setting it up."

Fort Madison residents see it all the time and they want it to stop.

"They certainly should stop doing that because they jeopardize people's lives," Nancy Hays said.

Niota, Illinois resident Don Tracy says he's happy with the strict laws in the state. But when he comes across the river to the Hawkeye state, he expects the same and that's not the case.

"Some people just aren't paying attention, Tracy said. "They just look at you and almost run into you and if you weren't defensive, you would get hit."

The state has a bill on Governor Branstad's desk that would put stricter penalties and allow law enforcement to pull you over if they see it.

"We will be able to stop cars like that and have a conversation with the people who are doing it," Sheriff Weber said. "Not necessarily on every time would we have to issue the citation, it would be up to the officer."

Residents hope the penalties are strict because they feel unsafe when they see people text and drive.

"If one of them had to pay a hefty fine it might help them in the future to not be on their phone and text," Hays said.

Sheriff Weber said he supports the bill.

"This is one of those times where we would rather have the conversation and never see it happening and say, we'll that law took effect and people are abiding by it," Weber said.

The bill is on the governor's desk and he is expected to sign it sometime soon.

The fine for texting and driving would be $30.