WGEM Player of the Year: Pleasant Hill's Kaleb Root

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. (WGEM) -- The season was nearing a turning point when Pleasant Hill boys basketball coach Blake Skillman had a message for his team following a disappointing showing at the Winchester Tournament.



"We had a little discussion," Skillman said.



"We could have a good year but we needed to step it up a little bit. I felt like our intensity wasn't where it needed to be, and really from that point in time, we took off."



The Wolves went on a hunt for victories and a near double-digit win streak followed.



Leading the resurgence was Kaleb Root.



The senior guard had worked tirelessly for a shot to be in the nightly spotlight.



"People don't realize the extra hours the young man spent coming into the gym shooting before school, and seeing the hard work pay off, and the leadership he showed," Skillman said.



Root says the Wolves' cohesion stands out most.



"I think this team was closer than anyone else," Root said.



"I don't think people realize how much time we spent together outside of school and basketball. That really helped us, too."



Root wound up averaging 18 points a game. But it was the regional championship game that he won't ever forget.



Root scored 35 points as the Wolves hoisted a piece of postseason hardware for the first time since 1992.



"I'll never forget that," Root explained.



"I didn't even know I had 35 until the Quincy Herald-Whig (reporter) said, 'How much do you think you had?' I said, 'I don't know,' and he said '35,' and I said, 'Really?' That was a really good game for us. I think in that game everything went right for us and we did everything right."



Skillman says Root was irreplaceable.



"There was no one other than him that I would rather have shoot the ball," Skillman said. "Late in the game we wanted him to have (the ball). If we were ahead we wanted him to be the one going to the (free) line to shoot the free throws for us."



Root capped his high school career with The People's Choice for WGEM Player of the Year as thousands got in his corner to put his name above the rest.



"It means I have a lot of supporters and people behind me. Throughout the year we had a lot of supporters," Root added.



"It's just pretty amazing how many people want to stand behind us."