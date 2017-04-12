Offerings expanded for program to keep Quincy youth off the streets

In an effort to get kids off the streets on Quincy's northwest side, there are more opportunities on the way.

The Quincy Park District launched North Quincy Sports at Grandview Church on 10th and Cedar over a year ago after rising crime. They've now expanded what's offered including tennis, parties, movie nights and additional sports.

There will also be a summer program at Leon Bailey Park for those ages five to 12. Officials say it will launch in June after school gets out. Program Services Director Mike Bruns feels it's needed.

"Even though everything's calming down, everything's going well, we need to keep offering programs," Bruns said. "A lot of the kids in that part of town can't get to our other programs. They don't have way to get there. So we need to bring the programming to them so they can walk there."

The Park District is also partnering with the Ray Humphrey Foundation to offer a basketball league for kids in the area. Officials say more details on that will be released in the near future.

North Quincy Sports is every Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm for students in first through 12th grade.

Bruns says the park district is open to more ideas from the community. If you would like to submit an idea you can call them in at 217-223-7703 and email them to info@quincyparkdistrict.com or mbruns@quincyparkdistrict.com