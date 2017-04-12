QND's Cramsey commits to John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The John Wood men's basketball team continues to load up on local talent.



Quincy Notre Dame senior guard Carter Cramsey has committed to the Trail Blazers.



He made the pledge via Twitter late Tuesday night.



Cramsey averaged 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while playing a key role in the Raiders run to the Elite Eight.



He was named Fourth Team All-State by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and finished his career sixth on QND's all-time scoring list.



Cramsey joins Unity's Cory Miller in the Trail Blazer recruiting class.