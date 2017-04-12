Quincy Park Board to explore options to fill vacant seat

Quincy Park Board held its final meeting before new members are sworn in.

The Quincy Park Board has a new task, finding someone to replace a board member.

Vice President Tom Ernst resigned Wednesday from his seat after voters elected him as Quincy's 3rd Ward Alderman.

Board President John Frankenhoff says the board is in a unique position as there are several ways they could fill the spot, unlike in the past.

"In the past we've actually had elections where there was not enough names on the ballot to even fill all of the open seats," Frankenhoff said. "Now we're at the complete opposite end of that spectrum, where we had a very competitive race with 13 people. So we have options ahead of us."

Frankenhoff says after the newly elected commissioners are sworn in, they will begin discussing how to fill the vacant position. He hopes to fill the seat in May or June.