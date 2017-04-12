Missouri House strikes down gas tax proposal

Kurz said he would like to see streets made a priority for funding.

Resident Tim Kurz said he would like to see more responsible government spending.

MoDot officials said that they will have to focus on maintaining their roads and bridges now that the funding proposal was shot down.

Lawmakers in Jefferson City shot down a proposal that would have asked voters to approve a roughly six cent gas tax increase.

Frankford, Missouri resident Tim Kurz said on Wednesday that roads throughout Northeast Missouri could use some work. Yet he wasn't sure that a gas tax increase should be the state's top priority.



"I believe its probably the fairest way to fund roads." Kurz said. "But I still believe in addressing the waste and setting up priorities with the funding we have would be my first choice."

Kevin James, the Assistant Engineer for the Northeast District of MoDot said that while the extra funding would have helped the department address even more projects, they will will have to now focus on simply maintaining their current roads and bridges.

"Where we're at right now, with the transportation system in Missouri, we can maintain it the way it is." James said. "But that means not making a lot of improvements that people like to see."

Kurz added that witnessing poor government spending in the past had given him second thoughts about a tax hike for motorists.

"When they have grants where the give cities money for different projects, all those things are good if you have extra money, but when the roads are down, I think that's where they ought to focus first." Kurz said.

However, Kurz also said that he's happy he isn't the one deciding where funding goes. He plans on leaving that job to lawmakers in Jefferson City.

"I know funding is short, and a lot of things need money, and a lot of people are resisting the taxes." Kurz said. "But I appreciate what they do, because I couldn't make some of the choices they need to make.

James also said that while MoDot won't see a funding increase this time around, the department is encouraged as the state continues to discuss an increase to transportation funding.