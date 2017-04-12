Search for possible graves begins at new jail site

Adams County officials will soon learn if, and just how many, graves will need to be removed from the new jail site.

Work on the archeological survey started Wednesday at 6th and Vermont streets in Quincy. Crews will be using frequencies to check below the surface if there are bodies or graves. Jail committee officials say time is ticking to keep the jail on schedule for bids and construction.

"We're anxious to see it and then we can take the next appropriate steps," Jail Subcommittee Chairman Mark Peter. "We've been working on this grave situation now for about four months. So we'd like to get a resolution as quickly as we can."

The land survey should be complete within a week before another archeologist starts digging samples on the site.