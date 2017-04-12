Local students learn entrepreneurship skills

Five local high school students have spent the past 30 weeks learning about what it takes to operate a business and they took part in a competition Wednesday night that showcased their businesses.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy in Hannibal has taught students about what it is like to own and operate their own business. At Hannibal La Grange University, students presented their businesses to a panel of judges and sought to gain funding to continue operations.

Officials say the experience has taught them a lot about the business world.

"This has given them a good reality of what it takes to run a business, but showing them at the same time that it is possible, and they can be successful at taking their idea and turning it into reality," said Mckenzie Disselhorst with the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say all students were given full funding, with Karrigan Jones of Quincy, Illinois getting chosen to represent Hannibal, at the national competition in Rochester, New York.